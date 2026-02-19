Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Gulf countries allocate $7 billion to rebuild Gaza — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. A group of countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, have contributed more than $7 billion to the aid package for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, US President Donald Trump said at the first meeting of the Board of Peace.

"It's no longer a hotbed of radicalism and terror and to end what we have today, and I'm pleased to announce that Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait have all contributed more than $7 billion," Trump said.

The Board of Peace was created on January 22, when 19 countries signed its charter. It was established as part of a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip. Washington said that other states had joined the organization. The Board of Peace was established under an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern Gaza, but it is assumed that it will also deal with conflict prevention and resolution in other regions.