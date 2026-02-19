Bushehr nuclear plant remains priority for Rosatom — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, February 19. /TASS/. The Bushehr nuclear power plant remains the priority for Rosatom and the project will be successfully implemented sooner or later, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"The Bushehr plant, this facility, the second and the third units with which we are working, will not cease to be among priorities for Gazprom in any case. We will do everything to implement this project. We will successfully realize it for sure sooner or later, despite all the difficulties arising now," Likhachev said.

Rosatom has developed security plans for the Bushehr plant in view of escalation in the region, he added.