Talks of Russia, Madagascar presidents over after two and half hours

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s talks with Transitional President of Madagascar Michael Randrianirina in the Kremlin lasted around two and a half hours and are now over.

The meeting included talks with a limited circle of delegates and a working breakfast with the expanded circle of delegates.

The leader of Madagascar has arrived in Russia on an official visit. The presidents discussed bilateral cooperation in various spheres, as well as a number of pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.