Board of Peace to focus not only on Gaza, but other hotspots as well — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. Apart from the Gaza Strip, the Board of Peace will also tackle other conflicts worldwide, US President Donald Trump said during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.

"We're going to make Gaza very successful and safe, and we're also going to maybe take it a step further, where we see hotspots around the world," Trump said. "We will do things like that in other spots."

Apart from that, Trump said the Board of Peace would work with the UN.

"We'll work again with the United Nations and bring it back to health," the US leader said. "It needs help. It's got tremendous potential, but it needs a lot of help, and I think we can start with doing that pretty soon. <…> I think we're going to work on that very strongly. We can fix up even the [UN Headquarters] building physically."

Addressing other participants of the meeting, Trump confirmed that Washington was poised to continue cooperation in the coming years.

"We look forward to working with you over the years for many, many reasons, many, very, very good humanitarian reasons," he said. "I will say that this has been, I think, will maybe be one of, if not, the most important day of our careers, and we've had some pretty good careers up here."

He also signed a unanimously approved resolution laying out the board’s anti-corruption principles and rules of financial transparency.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that participants of the meeting pledged to donate over $6.5 billion for humanitarian assistance to the Gaza population and for rebuilding the war-torn enclave.

The Board of Peace was established as part of efforts to resolve the crisis in Gaza, in line with an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas. On January 22, representatives from 19 countries signed the charter of the new international organization during the World Economic Forum in Davos. US President Donald Trump intends to chair the board. Many countries have refused to participate in the body, which plans to address not only the situation in Gaza but also conflicts in other regions.