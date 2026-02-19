Russia ready to increase agricultural exports to Madagascar

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready to boost agricultural exports to Madagascar, including poultry and grain, Ministry of Agriculture said after talks between Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut and Minister of Agriculture and Livestock of Madagascar Jose Rasatarimanana.

"Russia eyes Madagascar as an important partner in the region. The republic supplies tropical fruits, cocoa beans, cloves and vanilla to our country. Russia, in its turn, is ready to increase exports of domestic products, including poultry and grain crops," the ministry said on Max messenger.

Trading in mineral fertilizers is also a promising area of cooperation. The Russian minister noted the good potential for their supplies to the Malagasy market.

"For purposes of further strengthening the partnership in the agricultural sector in areas of mutual interest, the parties discussed the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding between agricultural authorities of the two countries," the ministry added.