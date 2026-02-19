Trump believes Hamas to make good on promise to lay down arms voluntarily

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is confident there will be no need to disarm Hamas militarily because the movement has committed itself to laying down arms on its own.

"Together, we're committed to achieving a Gaza that is properly governed throughout the whole area. We have two countries that want to go in and deal with Hamas. I said, 'I really don't think it's going to be necessary, because they made a promise, and they promised me get rid of their weapons.' Looks like they're going to be doing that, but we'll have to find out," Trump said at the first meeting of the Board of Peace.

The Board of Peace was created on January 22, when 19 countries signed its charter. It was established as part of a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip. Washington said that other states had joined the organization. The Board of Peace was established under an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern Gaza, but it is assumed that it will also deal with conflict prevention and resolution in other regions.