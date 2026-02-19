Ukraine to resume oil pumping to Slovakia on Saturday

BRATISLAVA, February 19. /TASS/. Ukraine has postponed the forthcoming restart of oil pumping over the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia until Saturday, the Slovak Economy Ministry said, cited by CTK news agency.

"Ukraine has postponed the time to resume oil pumping over the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia until Saturday," the ministry informed.

Slovakia expected that deliveries would resume this Friday. Russian oil supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline to this country were interrupted in early February. The Slovak government declared the state of emergency in the country this Wednesday due to oil shortage.