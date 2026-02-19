Russia returns to electronic engineering pool — first deputy PM

YEKATERINBURG, February 19. /TASS/. Russia returned this year to the pool of countries where electronic engineering industry products are manufactured, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"The microelectronic industry is the one where we still have to labor hard. We need to significantly close the gap with global leaders there, while we were such in 1970s. Regrettably, we started gradually losing our position since the middle of 1980s, even somewhat from 1983. But I can say since this year <…> we returned to the pool of countries, and there are actually just three of them, which manufacture electronic engineering industry products," Manturov said.

Russia should master the new lithography machine for 130 nanometers, but global leaders are working with smaller standard sizes, the official added.