{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Trump says 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil en route to US

The US has oil as well but "we’re helping them a lot," the president says

WASHINGTON, February 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced that 50 million barrels of oil were being transported from Venezuela to Houston, Texas in the United States.

"We have a great relationship with a country named Venezuela. <...> They got a lot of oil, we do too. But we’re helping them a lot. We took 50 million barrels of oil. It's right now floating very nicely in extremely large ships to Houston," Trump said on Thursday, addressing his supporters at a steel plant in the state of Georgia.

On January 3, Washington announced a military operation in Caracas, as a result of which US servicemen captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife. On January 5, the couple appeared before a federal court in the Southern District of New York. They are charged with involvement in drug trafficking. Neither Maduro nor his wife pleaded guilty. Delcy Rodriguez, who served as executive vice president under Maduro, is currently acting as head of state in Venezuela.

On January 6, the US leader said Venezuelan authorities would transfer between 30 million and 50 million barrels of oil to the United States for sale, with him personally overseeing the proceeds from the transaction. Trump later noted that Venezuela would use the funds generated from the new oil deal solely to purchase US-made products.

Venezuelan parliament passes law granting amnesty to political prisoners
The authority approved the bill unanimously, Speaker Jorge Rodriguez says
Read more
Special military op’s goal is to ensure peace for decades to come — Medvedev
The special military operation continues and it will undoubtedly be seen through to the end, the politician emphasized
Read more
Deployment of Russian orbital station planned to begin in 2028 — first deputy premier
Denis Manturov said it will become a key platform for deep space missions, including the creation of a Russian lunar base
Read more
Many issues to address Ukrainian crisis mulled in Geneva — Russian deputy foreign minister
The talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17-18
Read more
Russian diplomat dismisses claims that US brought Russia, Ukraine to negotiating table
The terminology itself is hardly appropriate from a diplomatic point of view, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Press review: Board of Peace to fund Gaza and Israel accused of annexing West Bank
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 19th
Read more
Liberating Krinichnoye, Russian troops penetrate Ukraine’s defenses — expert
Andrey Marochko believes that, given the operational and tactical situation in this area, Russian forces will continue denting the enemy defenses at Krinichnoye
Read more
EU losing its last safety net in form of UGS reserves in political arena — expert
Nikolay Gaponenko is convinced that the current situation is not a disaster, but rather a normal one, signaling a rapid rate of reserve depletion and allowing for conclusions about the emerging key risks
Read more
Sweden assisting Ukraine on information warfare front — Swedish TV
"In the spring of 2022, we gave consultations to Ukrainian government agencies and helped them communicate with their population [facing] the threat of war. Another important goal was to develop resistance to external [psychological] influence in those who could be exposed to it," Mikael Tofvesson said
Read more
Russia sees no point in involving EU in negotiations on Ukraine — Kremlin
It can hardly be of any help, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers blow up ferry in Dnepropetrovsk Region to skip combat — defense source
According to the source, it were soldiers of the Ukrainian army’s 67th brigade
Read more
Trump says gets on well with Putin
The US president complained that he had underestimated the complexity of resolving the crisis in Ukraine
Read more
Senior Russian, Cuban defense officials discuss military-technical cooperation
Further steps have been outlined for cooperation between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Cuban side
Read more
Dmitriev denies Russia offered the US $12 trillion worth projects
According to the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the lifting of sanctions will be eventually dictated by Washington's interests
Read more
Ukraine to resume oil pumping to Slovakia on Saturday
Slovakia expected that deliveries would resume this Friday
Read more
International forces in Gaza to include troops from Albania, Indonesia, Kazakhstan
Egypt and Jordan have committed to train police
Read more
Reigning champion Rublev powers into Qatar Open semis
The 2026 Qatar Open Tennis tournament is an ATP-500 event on the organization’s calendar which takes place at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash complex in Doha, Qatar, between February 16 and 21
Read more
Ukrainian official declares he found over $653,000 in his grandmother's garage
Alexander Subbotenko characterized the practice of keeping savings in US dollars as a "family custom"
Read more
Russian, Chinese, Iranian envoys meet with IAEA chief, urge diplomatic solution for Iran
The joint statements call for a solution to "all existing problems"
Read more
Putin meets with visiting Madagascar leader Michael Randrianirina
The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in various spheres and a range of current issues on the international and regional agenda
Read more
At least 5,000 police to provide security in Gaza — head of Committee for Administration
Ali Shaath said the priorities include four categories
Read more
Russian sailors take part in international parade at opening of Milan exercise in India
Spectators in the stands greeted the Russian sailors with warm applause, while the parade host highlighted the rich history and cultural heritage of the Russian Navy and the frigate that had arrived for the exercises
Read more
'Concrete issues' on agenda of Putin’s meeting with top Cuban diplomat — Kremlin
During his visit to Russia, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla held talks with the entire Russian leadership
Read more
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Gulf countries allocate $7 billion to rebuild Gaza — Trump
The Board of Peace was created on January 22, when 19 countries signed its charter. It was established as part of a peaceful settlement in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Trump announces plans for symbiotic relationship between Board of Peace, UN
The US president said that Washington was planning to provide financial support to the global organization and help modernize its infrastructure
Read more
Russia's drone expertise can and should be used in civilian sector — Medvedev
The senior official noted that that until recently, Russia "was not a leader" in terms of developing unmanned aircraft systems
Read more
Trump extends anti-Russian sanctions related to Ukraine for one year
"The actions and policies addressed in these Executive Orders continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the US leader said
Read more
Russian army stocked with 70% modern weapons — official
First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said that continuous modernization of models and the development of advanced weapons is under way
Read more
Russian scientist copes with mathematical problem unsolved for 190 years
This breakthrough radically changes the understanding of one of the oldest areas of mathematics, crucial to fundamental physics and economics
Read more
Russia’s Filippov wins silver at 2026 Winter Olympics in Ski Mountaineering
Nikita Filippov is the first out of 13 athletes representing Russia under a neutral status at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games to win an Olympic medal
Read more
Trump yet to make final call regarding strike against Iran — CNN
A meeting on this topic involving high-ranking officials was reportedly held at the White House on February 18
Read more
Medvedev praised import substitution in Russian defense industry
The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council noted that this often happens because there is no other choice
Read more
Sanctions harm US in the long run, says Russian Direct Investment Fund chief
The bill in question was presented on Wednesday by a group of US lawmakers
Read more
Ukrainian neo-Nazism threatens global community — Grushko
Alexander Grushko emphasized that Russia "consistently combats terrorism and manifestations of Nazism and opposes any revision of the outcomes of World War II"
Read more
Casualties in Bryansk Region, fire at oil depot: Ukraine’s overnight drone strike
Two civilians were injured as a result of a massive attack by a fixed-wing jet drone on the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said
Read more
Trump says Iran deal won't come easy, but talks going well
The US president reiterated that Washington will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons and claimed that Tehran is still entertaining the idea
Read more
Board of Peace first meeting: What is known about organization at this point
The Board of Peace is currently focused on settling the conflict in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Russia delivers Terminator combat vehicles to African country — military cooperation chief
The Terminator is a multi-purpose heavily armored and armed tracked fire support fighting vehicle that features advanced fire control instruments and high maneuverability
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine to end when one of the sides is 'exhausted' — Merz
According to the German chancellor, resuming normal relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin is "practically impossible"
Read more
Russia to feature advanced Supercam S350 recon UAV at arms show in Belarus
The company will demonstrate four modifications of Supercam UAVs at the MILEX arms show that will run in Minsk on May 21-24
Read more
West using post-Soviet space against Russia: deputy foreign minister’s statements
Mikhail Galuzin noted in a conversation with journalists that trilateral negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement are continuing, although they are difficult
Read more
Russia’s Petrosyan finishes 6th in women’s figure skating at 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy
US' Alysa Liu won the gold in women’s singles
Read more
Russia's GDP growth in 2025 was 1% — Putin
The Russian leader also said that the country is maintaining a solid pace of real wage growth
Read more
Russia’s Andreeva falls to American Anisimova in quarters of Dubai Tennis Championships
The 2026 Dubai Tennis Championships is a WTA-1,000 event which is played on February 15-21
Read more
Bushehr nuclear plant remains priority for Rosatom — CEO
Rosatom has developed security plans for the Bushehr plant in view of escalation in the region, Alexey Likhachev added
Read more
Board of Peace necessary, because other organizations fail to keep global peace — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister said that new initiatives are needed to bring forward the issue of peace globally
Read more
Progress MS-27 cargo spacecraft to leave for ISS in June — Roscosmos
The Progress MS spacecraft is used to deliver various cargoes to the ISS, as well as to adjust its orbit
Read more
Iranian-flagged container ship detained in Denmark — TV
The vessel is currently anchored east of Albaek in the northernmost part of Jutland
Read more
Russian defense minister holds talks with visiting Madagascar counterpart
Andrey Belousov said that a lot of work had been done
Read more
IMF takes not of moderate contraction of US dollar share in international reserves
The IMF also pointed to the dollar depreciation against other currency from peak values of 2024
Read more
Deliveries of Upyr-18 drone to Russian military to increase substantially
According to CEO of Uraldronzavod Plant Vladimir Tkachuk, the company’s other innovation is being considered by the enemy as a "strike by an unknown type of UAV"
Read more
FACTBOX: King’s brother, former Prince Andrew, arrested in UK
The former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday
Read more
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 challenge attractiveness of investing in EU, says OMV
As the company's CEO stated, sanctions are a political issue, which requires a political response that should be given by politicians, not companies
Read more
Former South Korean president sentenced to life in prison on insurrection charges
The court also issued a sentence in the 2024 insurrection case to South Korea’s former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun
Read more
EU ministerial meeting in Luxemburg is unlikely to lift anti-Russian sanctions
"Ukraine or sanctions against Russia are not part of the agenda", Russian representative to EU says
Read more
Russia’s international reserves gain $8.6 bln in one week to $806 bln — Central Bank
As of February 6, the country’s reserves totaled $797.5 bln
Read more
Trump believes Hamas to make good on promise to lay down arms voluntarily
The US leader said the sides "are committed to achieving a Gaza that is properly governed throughout the whole area"
Read more
Russia returns to electronic engineering pool — first deputy PM
Denis Manturov added that Russia should master the new lithography machine for 130 nanometers
Read more
Poland not seeking to possess nuclear weapons — defense minister
Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz says that the country will develop the nuclear sector still
Read more
Trilateral negotiations on Ukraine hard, but continue — Russian deputy foreign minister
Mikhail Galuzin admitted that he would like "to reserve his personal impressions for some other occasion"
Read more
Talks of Russia, Madagascar presidents over after two and half hours
The meeting included talks with a limited circle of delegates and a working breakfast with the expanded circle of delegates
Read more
Russia should not lose achievements it obtained under sanctions — Medvedev
According to Dmitry Medvedev, this ultimately develops competencies that will be in demand in the country in the future
Read more
Board of Peace to focus not only on Gaza, but other hotspots as well — Trump
The US president added that the Board of Peace would work with the UN
Read more
Interpol ends prosecution of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Concord company
Interpol ended this prosecution starting from August 28
Read more
Russia’s manufacturing output rises by more than 23% over five years
During this period, more than 21 trillion rubles were invested in fixed capital in the manufacturing sector, Denis Manturov noted
Read more
Europe in decline, other kind of war: statements by Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia is ready to engage with reasonable and pragmatic counterparts
Read more
Four people hurt in oil well fire in Samara Region
The fire was extinguished on an area of 20 square meters
Read more
Russia to test Internet provider drone similar to Starlink — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the drone will operate at an altitude of 15 to 24 kilometers
Read more
Upgraded Khrizantema-M antitank missile accelerates to hypersonic speed — Rostec
According to the holding company representative, this missile is being used in the special military operation zone in Ukraine
Read more
Zelensky actively sabotages peace process — Russian top senator
Valentina Matviyenko says Vladimir Zelensky "rejects any substantive basis for a peace agreement"
Read more
Geneva results, venue for next round, no sense in Europe’s participation: Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already been briefed by the negotiating team on the results of the Geneva talks
Read more
Explosion reported in southern Ukrainian city of Odessa
The city is witnessing a partial blackout, a local media outlet says
Read more
West ships old weapons to Ukraine that get ground down by Russian forces — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya also underscored that Ukraine has turned into a "true proving grounds for weapons, where new types of weapons are being tested, modified and improved at the cost of lives of Russians and Ukrainians"
Read more
Medvedev says Russia not doing enough in microelectronics
The senior official stressed the need for Russia to fully provide for itself in certain, particularly important, strategic sectors
Read more
Trump expects Russia, China join Gaza stabilization process
The US leader announced that Washington is planning to contribute $10 billion to the activities of the Board of Peace
Read more
Russian Transport Ministry take support measures for ports of Gulf of Finland
A diesel-powered icebreaker already arrived in the Gulf of Finland, Andrey Nikitin noted
Read more
European Commission should defend EU interests, not Ukraine’s — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto says that the authority must also make Croatians understand the obligation to fully import Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia
Read more
New US sanctions will have smaller effect than those already imposed — Bank of Russia
The proposals have not yet been adopted by the US Congress, the Russian official reminded
Read more
Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia pledge to allocate over $4 bln to support Gaza Strip
On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos
Read more
Netanyahu warns Iran of response it ‘cannot even imagine’ if it attacks Israel
Israel demands that Iran destroy the uranium enrichment infrastructure, cut the missile program, stop helping the allies, the official says
Read more
Squadron of Russia’s newest Su-30SM fighters formed in Crimea
Later this year, the Black Sea Fleet will receive several more aircraft of this type
Read more
Der Spiegel claims perpetrators of Nord Stream blasts acted without US approval
The magazine further claims that the saboteurs received private funding from Ukraine
Read more
Ukraine loses over 520,000 troops in 2025 — Russian General Staff
Sergey Rudskoy says total loss of Ukrainian servicemen is estimated at more than 1,5 million
Read more
Europe wants to extend fighting in Ukraine as long as possible — Russian MFA
"At present, no real constructive contribution from the Europeans is visible, because their position makes it impossible," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko stated
Read more
UK will not let US use its bases for strike on Iran — newspaper
According to the sources, the UK authorities are to ban the use of the facilities due to a concern that a US strike would constitute "a breach of the international law."
Read more
Israeli planes attack Hezbollah bases in mountainous areas near Syrian border — TV
Eyewitnesses reported powerful explosions in the vicinity of the village of Al-Nabi Shayth
Read more
US lacks air defenses in Middle East for Iran operation — NBC
According to sources, the Pentagon is building up its military presence in the region by sending additional ships, air defense systems and submarines there
Read more
Trump expects clarity on possible US-Iran nuclear deal within ten days
According to the US president, the sides "may have to take it a step further"
Read more
Russia ready to increase agricultural exports to Madagascar
Trading in mineral fertilizers is also a promising area of cooperation
Read more
Kallas tenure not 'golden age' of European diplomacy, Kremlin believes
Dmitry Peskov commented on the "list of demands" to Moscow compiled by Kallas that requires reduction of the army and payments from Russia
Read more
Talks on Ukraine do not allow for public discussion — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov refrained from going into details, commenting on the trilateral talks in Geneva
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
No plan B for Gaza, it will re-ignite conflict — Rubio
The US secretary of state said that no one wants going back to war
Read more
US forces move to Middle East, preparations for strike: escalation around Iran
According to sources, the Pentagon is increasing its military presence in the region by sending additional ships, air defense systems and submarines
Read more
Russian forces step up strikes on Ukrainian military enterprises — General Staff
Sergey Rudskoy says the measures cut Ukraine’s capabilities to equip its army
Read more
Defense minister says Israeli military to stay in Gaza forever
Israel will not allow "threats of annihilation" in the future, Defense Minister Israel Katz says
Read more
US fails to issue visas to Belarusian delegation for Board of Peace meeting
Minsk has completed all the necessary procedures, according to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry
Read more
Estonian special services detain leader of Koos group, Russian national — report
They are accused of conducting anti-constitutional activities
Read more
‘The Mask’ actor Peter Greene died from gunshot wound — medical examiner
On December 13, the 60-year-old actor was found dead in his New York apartment
Read more
US gathers largest air force group in region since Iraq invasion — media
This buildup would allow Washington to conduct military operations against Iran for several weeks, the newspaper said
Read more
Bank of Russia raised dollar exchange rate to 76.64 rubles for February 20
The official euro exchange rate was lowered by 10.14 kopecks to 90.1669 rubles
Read more