Russian sailors take part in international parade at opening of Milan exercise in India

VISAKHAPATNAM /India/, February 19. /TASS/. Russian sailors from the Pacific Fleet’s frigate The Marshal Shaposhnikov participated in the international parade marking the commencement of Milan 2026 naval exercises off the east coast of India, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

The parade began with a display of flags representing all 74 nations taking part in this year’s drills. Following this, columns from various branches of the Indian Armed Forces and naval units marched past the spectators. Representatives of foreign delegations followed.

Among the most prominent units was the Russian parade contingent on foot, which was notably one of the largest. Spectators in the stands greeted the Russian sailors with warm applause, while the parade host highlighted the rich history and cultural heritage of the Russian Navy and the frigate that had arrived for the exercises.

The Russian Navy’s frigate The Marshal Shaposhnikov arrived in Visakhapatnam earlier this week to participate in the International Fleet Review and Exercise Milan. The Indian Navy emphasized that this visit underscores the strong naval cooperation and enduring maritime ties between India and Russia. Leading the Russian delegation was Admiral Alexander Moiseyev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy.

The naval phase of the exercises is scheduled for February 21-25. Organizers announced that the maneuvers will focus on complex maritime operations, including anti-submarine warfare, air defense, search and rescue, and joint security missions.

The Marshal Shaposhnikov was launched in January 1985 at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad as a Project 1155 large anti-submarine ship. In 2016, the frigate underwent extensive repairs and modernization at the Dalzavod Ship Repair Center in Vladivostok. It was reclassified as a frigate and equipped with Kalibr-NK and Uran strike missile systems. After successful trials, the vessel rejoined the Pacific Fleet on April 27, 2021.