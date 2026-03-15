Russian ties with US are based on realistic assessments of their moves — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Moscow’s contacts with Washington are based on a realistic analysis and assessment of its actions, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told the TV Tsentr television channel in an interview.

"This is how we build our contacts - they are based on a realistic <…> perception and assessment of what they are doing," she said. "This is how we have been doing it."

According to Zakharova, Moscow is engaged in contacts with all those it should to, from the standpoint of pragmatic national interests.

She added that Moscow has taken note of Washington’s move to admit the previous administration’s Russophobic mistakes.

The diplomat also mentioned the recent prisoner swap with Ukraine, adding that the United States was among the countries whom Russia thanked for helping to bring Russian servicemen home.