China maintains 'consistent and clear' stance on Strait of Hormuz — Chinese diplomat

WASHINGTON, May 15. /TASS/. China maintains a consistent and clear stance regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy to the United States Liu Pengyu told TASS.

"The two heads of state exchanged views on the Middle East situation, and other major international and regional issues. On the Strait of Hormuz, China's position is consistent and clear," Liu said, commenting on the White House’s earlier statement which claimed in particular that Chinese President Xi Jinping, made it clear at a meeting with American leader Donald Trump that Beijing opposes the militarization of the Strait and any attempts to charge any fees for its use.

On May 8, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian stated at a news briefing that his country expressed deep concern regarding the large number of vessels and their crews blocked in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing conflict.

According to him, China believes that the early restoration of unhindered passage through this waterway, as well as ensuring the safety of civilian vessels and their crews, meet the common interests of the countries in the region and the international community. The diplomat urged the involved parties to resort to concrete measures to prevent further escalation of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump arrived in China on May 14. As part of his visit, the US leader is holding talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi. During the consultations, it is expected that the presidents will prioritize resolving bilateral trade and economic disputes. The discussions will cover key issues on the global agenda. Trump will remain in China until May 15.