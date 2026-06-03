Strait of Hormuz to be opened immediately after US-Iran memorandum signed — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. Agreements between the United States and Iran imply that the Strait of Hormuz will be open for navigation immediately after the sides sign a memorandum of understanding, US President Donald Trump has told reporters.

"One of the other things that's important, and very important, is that immediately upon signing the memorandum of understanding, the Hormuz Strait will open, and it'll open up quickly," he said.

In Trump’s words, US minesweepers have already been deployed to the area.