MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. By dismissing Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky under protest pressure, Vladimir Zelensky risks losing control over the army and the situation in Ukraine, the Strana publication reported.

The move, which Zelensky had not planned, could prompt commanders to align with forces capable of influencing the president, potentially provoking serious conflict within military leadership, especially over defense budget management.

Zelensky is also maneuvering on the dismissal of Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov, seeking to partially meet protesters' demands while preventing Fyodorov's return to the ministry. The publication noted the key question is how Fyodorov, his supporters, and Europe will react to this partial concession.

Fyodorov was removed as defense minister on July 14, in part because of a conflict with Ukraine’s military chief Alexander Syrsky. Protests against his dismissal began in Ukrainian cities on July 16. Demonstrators have gradually expanded their demands from reinstating Fyodorov to calling for Syrsky’s dismissal as well.