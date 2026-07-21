Russian ombudswoman prepares response to UN on Starobelsk tragedy

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova told TASS that she had prepared a response for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights containing information about the tragedy in Starobelsk.

She previously said the UN office had requested information from Russia on the investigation into the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on a college in Starobelsk.

"We have now prepared the relevant response and will submit it, because it is crucial that the international community see the truth. I believe that sooner or later we will achieve this," Lantratova said.

According to her, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights noted that "any tragedy in which civilians suffer is unacceptable" and requested information about the educational institution and the investigation, as well as contact details for its administration and the children injured in the attack. "We will, of course, provide all of this," Lantratova said.