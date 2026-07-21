WASHINGTON, July 22. /TASS/. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces Dan Caine has stated that he does not consider Russia a friend of the United States and that he wishes Kiev victory in the Ukrainian conflict.

"I think that depends on your definition of friend. I think it's a complicated relationship," the general replied to a question about whether he considered Russia a friendly state to the United States. "But no, I don't think they are friends," he added during hearings in the Senate Appropriations Committee.

"I want Ukraine to win," Caine said in response to a question about whom he would like to see as the victor in the conflict in Ukraine. Speaking about whether a potential tightening of American sanctions against Russia would serve Kiev's interests, the general replied: "I think militarily, any time you can restrict resources and cash flows against an adversarial, that's a good question."