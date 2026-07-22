US military carries out airstrike on Iranian city of Bushehr — Tasnim agency

DOHA, July 22. /TASS/. US military personnel carried out an airstrike on the city of Bushehr in southern Iran, the Tasnim agency reported.

According to preliminary data, two facilities were damaged. Emergency services are continuing to assess the damage.

The governor of Hormozgan province, where the city of Sirik is located, has refuted the information about strikes on the city, the agency reports. Earlier, Iranian media reported a series of explosions in the cities of Bandar Mahshahr and Behbahan in Khuzestan province, as well as in Tabriz, Sirik and Chabahar.