Russian tourist flows to China projected to surge up to 50% in 2026 — ATOR

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The number of tourist trips by Russian citizens to China is projected to increase by 40-50% by the end of 2026, according to forecasts by the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

"ATOR predicts that by the end of 2026, the number of Russian tourist trips to China will increase by 40-50%, while growth in the organized tourism segment could reach 70% year-on-year," the association said in a statement.

Artur Muradyan, ATOR Vice President for International Tourism and CEO of the Space Travel tour operator, noted that the visa-free travel regime is also facilitating the expansion of travel geography.

"While vacations on Hainan Island previously remained the primary tourism product, interest in mainland China and combined routes – such as Hainan plus mainland regions – is currently growing rapidly. A number of tour operators have seen demand for such programs increase two-to threefold over the past year," ATOR pointed out.

Tourism industry representatives also noted that the extension of the visa-free agreement allows tour operators and regions to plan their operations with the Chinese market on a long-term basis rather than for just one season.