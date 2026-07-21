Russian senator welcomes FBI Director Kash Patel's potential visit

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The possible visit of FBI Director Kash Patel to Russia is "a good thing," Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, told journalists.

Earlier, Politico quoted a US administration source as saying that Patel expects to visit Russia in mid-October.

"If he comes, it's a good thing. This is nothing new, we've had them come before. In the 2000s, the heads of Western intelligence agencies came here and met with the heads of our intelligence agencies, which is a normal practice. Then, working groups were established for information exchange," he said.

"At one point, the Americans warned us about a planned terrorist attack in St. Petersburg, which we successfully prevented. We also informed them about the Tsarnayev brothers, who later carried out a terrorist attack at the Boston Marathon, but the Americans did not believe us. And this was a normal practice, as there was a group here that maintained contact with the Federal Security Service specifically for the exchange of information on counter-terrorism.".