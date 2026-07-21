Trump suggests Syrian forces be deployed to Lebanon to fight Hezbollah

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has suggested that Syria send its troops to Lebanon to fight Hezbollah.

"We get along very well with the president of Syria. He's done a very good job. I wouldn't be surprised if this gentleman's going to do a job just like that. He's done a very good job. He's pulled Syria together. He would like to come in and do something with Hezbollah," he told reporters during a meeting with visiting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

According to the US leader, such measures would "be very effective."

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst said in June, citing his interview with Trump that the latter was looking at involving Syrian forces to settling issues with Hezbollah in Lebanon.