British interests in Middle East may become military target for Iran — TASS source

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. British interests in the Middle East region may become a legitimate military target for Iran if London joins the US war against the Islamic Republic, a high-ranking Iranian source has told TASS.

"If media reports about the decision of the new British Prime Minister [Andy Burnham] to participate in the US war against Iran are confirmed, then, in addition to political and legal consequences, all British interests in the region will be added to the list of targets of Iran's powerful armed forces," the agency's source said.

The source also recalled that "Britain has already once experienced the implementation of Iran's threats during the 40-day war."