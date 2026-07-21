Russian ministry presents doctrine for combating IT crimes

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, together with relevant agencies, has prepared a draft doctrine on combating IT-related crimes. The document has been published for public discussion, the ministry reported.

"The doctrine aims to systematically strengthen the protection of citizens and businesses against cybercrime and to streamline the operations of government agencies and organizations in this area, ensuring that all parties involved in combating cybercriminals act in a coordinated manner," the report said.

The document outlines areas of activity rather than ready-made solutions, the ministry noted. Appropriate regulatory changes will need to be developed for some of them. The document has been posted for public discussion and is subject to change.