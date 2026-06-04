Putin to meet with heads of leading global news agencies in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is beginning his work in Russia’s second largest city, which is hosting the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

On Thursday, he will meet with the heads of leading international news agencies, traditionally organized by TASS on the sidelines of SPIEF. It will be the tenth meeting in this format.

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, "the conversation will be held in a question-and-answer format; and will focus on key aspects of Russia's domestic and foreign policies, and key international events."

The event will take place in the Constantine Palace.

As a rule, such conversations last several hours and touch upon all key issues on the international agenda.

SPIEF-2026

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the forum. TASS is its official general information partner.