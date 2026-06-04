Bill on anti-Russian sanctions, aid to Kiev to be put to vote in US Congress

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. The House of Representatives of the US Congress has approved putting to a vote a bill that toughens anti-Russian sanctions and steps up aid to Ukraine.

The move was supported by 218 Congress members, which is exactly the required minimum, while 204 voted against it. This gives Congress members an opportunity to put this document to a vote bypassing Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson and heads of relevant committees.

One of the bill’s co-authors is Gregory Meeks, the Democrats’ representative from New York and a ranking member of the Foreign Affairs Committee. He said he expects the vote on the bill to take place later this week.

The bill envisages tougher sanctions against Russia’s oil industry, introduction of 500% tariffs on Russian goods, and more US military aid to Ukraine.

The anti-Russian measures include blacklisting key Russian government officials, the military, major banks, as well as applying sanctions on fuel, energy, and mining companies. Some of these restrictions are already in force. It also prohibits exporting any oil products made of Russian oil to the US.

The proposed military aid to Ukraine envisages allocating $300 million from the US defense budget in 2026 and 2027, and extends the Ukraine lend-lease act until 2028.