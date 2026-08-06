Iran, Oman discussing transit fee of 3% to 7% for Strait of Hormuz — Reuters

LONDON, August 6. /TASS/. Representatives of Iran and Oman are discussing the introduction of transit fees for vessels in the Strait of Hormuz ranging from 3% to 7% of the declared value of the cargo as part of negotiations to restore shipping operations, Reuters reported, citing sources.

The Iranian side insists on introducing a fee of 5-7%, while Oman proposes a lower rate of 3%, according to the agency. Meanwhile the United States is categorically opposed to any service fees payable to Iran for transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Persian Gulf states also insist that any payments by shipowners, should they be agreed upon, must be strictly voluntary.