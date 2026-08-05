Trump says US in talks with Iran, hopes to reach deal

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. Washington remains in talks with Iran and hopes to reach an agreement, US President Donald Trump said.

"I'd rather make a deal because I don't want to kill people, I do not want to kill people," he said, referring to a possible agreement with Tehran.

"But we are talking. Let's see what happens. But they respect us," Trump added during a speech in a Las Vegas suburb in Nevada, referring to the Iranian authorities.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating agreements on the Strait of Hormuz.