MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The anti·corruption bodies NABU (the National Anti·Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) and SAP (the Specialized Anti·Corruption Prosecutor’s Office) have authorized searches at the home of the mother of former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishina, who had previously resigned and returned to Kiev, a source in the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"NABU and SAP have issued new charges against former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishina. Searches were also conducted at her mother’s home — not at her place of actual residence, but at her registered address. There is a high probability that we are talking about corruption·related crimes committed by Stefanishina long before she began her diplomatic career," the source said.

According to the source, in October 2022, Stefanishina’s mother purchased luxury housing at a price that was four times below the market.

On August 27, Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Stefanishina as Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States; she had held this position since August 27, 2025. The official reason was "personal circumstances".

In 2025, Stefanishina found herself at the center of a corruption scandal when local media reported that the management of valuable assets seized in Ukraine was being transferred to "people associated with Stefanishina," including her former husband. She denied any ties to her ex-husband and his business. However, on July 16, it became known that the State Anti·Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine opened a criminal case against Stefanishina under the article on abuse of official position. She faces up to six years in prison.