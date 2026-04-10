Ukraine intensifies attacks on Kherson Region using drones made in Europe — governor

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have intensified attacks on residential areas in the Kherson Region using drones made in Europe, Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"The intensity of strikes on the Kherson Region and other regions has increased. The Ukrainian army now has more unmanned aerial vehicles. <...> They have stepped up the production of drones with assistance from their Western handlers, relocating manufacturing facilities to European countries," he pointed out.

Saldo explained that Russian forces continued to target drone production sites in Ukraine. "This is why they now make drones there (in Europe - TASS), and also train drone operators," the Kherson Region governor added.