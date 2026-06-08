Kalashnikov Group delivers large batch of GP-34 grenade launchers to state customer

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has dispatched a large batch of 40mm GP-34 underbarrel grenade launchers to the state customer, the Group’s press office told TASS.

"The Kalashnikov Group has dispatched a large batch of 40mm GP-34 underbarrel grenade launchers to the state customer on schedule. The volumes of the weapon’s production remain at a high level. Let us note that the weapon is used in the special military operation zone," the press office said in a statement.

The GP-34 grenade launcher is designed to engage manpower and unarmored equipment by high-explosive fragmentation and thermobaric rounds at ranges of up to 400 meters. The grenade launcher is also designed to support special law enforcement operations with VOG-25 non-lethal illumination and signal rounds. The grenade launcher can deliver both flat-trajectory and high-angle fire.

The GP-34 grenade launcher can be mounted on all modern Kalashnikov assault rifles with a 415mm-long barrel and on the Nikonov AN-94 assault rifle.