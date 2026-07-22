Putin cites domestic demand as a factor in GDP growth

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin cited domestic demand as a key factor in GDP growth.

At a meeting on economic issues, the head of state said that Russia's GDP grew by 0.3% in May and by 0.2% for the first five months of 2026.

"One of the key factors here is, of course, domestic demand, both from the government, businesses, and citizens," the Russian leader explained.

The president also reported an increase in the money supply.

"As of July 1, it had increased by approximately 13% year-on-year. This dynamic allows us to expect a further stable increase in domestic demand," he noted.