Russia’s draft memorandum on Ukraine to include potential settlement dates — diplomat

MAKHACHKALA, May 27. /TASS/. Russia continues work on preparing a memorandum on Ukraine which will outline the principles and tentative dates of the settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Russia continues developing a draft memorandum regarding the future peace treaty, defining a number of aspects, such as the principles of the settlement, the timeline of the potential peace agreement, and the possible ceasefire for a limited time period if relevant agreements are reached," she said.

"As soon as the memorandum is ready, and I would like to note that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is literally daily commenting on the process of its development, it will be transferred to Kiev. We hope that the Ukrainian side is doing the same and will send us their draft as they receive the Russian document," Zakharova stressed.

On May 16, the first round of talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is proposing to the Kiev regime to resume the talks it halted in 2022 directly and without any preconditions. Ukraine agreed to take part in the talks at US leader Donald Trump’s urging. Previously, Vladimir Zelensky was saying that a 30-day ceasefire was a mandatory precondition for launching talks with Moscow.

Following the meeting, Moscow and Kiev agreed to swap the prisoners of war under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula, present their concept of the potential future ceasefire, outlining it in detail, as well as continue the negotiation process. Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky who led the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks said that the Russian side was satisfied with the negotiations’ outcome.