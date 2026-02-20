Russian operators now obliged to shut down communication services on FSB request

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill that obliges Russian mobile network operators to shut down their services if requested by the Federal Security Service (FSB).

The amendment to the Law on Communications makes network operators not responsible for communication blackouts if they are carried out under an FSB request.

The law also obliges companies to disable their services if requested by the FSB under certain circumstances to be determined by separate regulatory acts issued by the Russian president.