LUGANSK, February 21. /TASS/. The reason Ukrainian servicemen retreated from the Berestok area near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic was the risk of being surrounded, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, Marochko said that the Ukrainian armed forces had retreated from Berestok near Konstantinovka, and part of the settlement in the south had become a gray area.

"The situation with Berestok is, oddly enough, a perfectly logical military decision. I do not know if the Ukrainian command made the decision to abandon their positions and retreat north or if the Ukrainian servicemen made this decision themselves, but I would like to note that a serious encirclement situation has formed to the west and east of this settlement. Naturally, they may close in on it in the near future. Therefore, those in frontline positions moved to reserve positions in Konstantinovka itself and secured these lines," he said.

Marochko clarified that Ukrainian troops decided to retreat from Berestok and Konstantinovka due to Russian military successes.