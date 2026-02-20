Delo Board Chairman to inform Rosatom about decision on stake in group

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Sergey Shishkarev, the found and the Board Chairman of the Russian transport and logistical holding Delo is going to inform Rosatom shortly about the decision on the stake in the group, a spokesperson of the businessman told TASS.

Rosatom has formally notified Shishkarev earlier about the intent to end the partner ownership of the company. Shishkarev now has sixty days to decide on whether to buy the Rosatom’s stake in Delo holding or sell his own one.

"Sergey Shishkarev intends to notify the state corporation about his decision in the near time. We believe in the potential of the company and are committed to its further consistent development for the purpose of creating a national logistics integrator," the spokesperson said.

There is already a pool of potential investors ready to take part in deal financing, he noted. The price for the stake in Delo offered by Rosatom appears to be market-based and appropriate for the business value appraisal, he stressed.

Rosatom acquired a 30% stake in Delo in 2019. The state corporation increased its participation interest later to 49%. Shishkarev owns 50% in the company, 1% belongs to Transmashholding.

The Delo Group is the leader in marine transshipment and rail transportation of containers, and in deep-water grain throughput in Russia. The company owns offshore and onshore terminals, operates a fleet of container flatcars and containers, and its own fleet.