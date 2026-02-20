US military ready to strike Iran on Saturday, but Trump yet to make decision — media

NEW YORK, February 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has been informed that the military is ready to take action against Iran as early as Saturday, though if an operation occurs, it is unlikely to start this weekend, CBS reports, citing sources.

The channel notes that the US leader has not yet made a final decision on a possible strike, and the White House is weighing the consequences of both escalation and restraint.

In recent days, the US has deployed about 70 military cargo planes and roughly 50 fighter jets to the Middle East. One aircraft carrier strike group is stationed in the Gulf of Oman, and the second is positioned off the coast of Israel in the Mediterranean Sea.

The US is considering a limited strike on Iranian military and government targets to push Tehran toward a nuclear deal favorable to Washington while avoiding a full-scale attack, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing sources. According to them, such a strike could be carried out within days.

On February 17, the second round of US-Iran nuclear talks, mediated by Oman, took place in Geneva. The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced mutual understanding on several issues that could be included in a future agreement. Washington said the consultations went well, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept some positions outlined by the White House. Previously, the US and Israel insisted that Iran renounce not only its nuclear program but also the production of ballistic missiles and support for pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East.