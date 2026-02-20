Preparations for Putin's visit to China have not yet begun — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to China have not yet commenced, and the specific dates remain undecided, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

When asked whether preparations were underway and if an agreement on the timing had been reached, Peskov responded, "No, for now no agreement has been reached." He emphasized that once the dates are finalized, the authorities will publicly announce them.

Peskov also highlighted that there is a mutual understanding that the visit will occur this year. He reaffirmed the ongoing tradition of high-level exchanges between Russia and China, stating, "We continue the regular exchange of high-level visits between our two partner countries, and we will carry on with this in the coming year."

In 2025, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin paid a four-day official visit to China from August 31 to September 3. The Russian leader participated in a meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council, held several meetings with state leaders, and attended a military parade on Tiananmen Square in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.