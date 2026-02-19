Trump announces plans for symbiotic relationship between Board of Peace, UN

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. The US administration is planning to cooperate closely with the United Nations to unlock its potential and ensure its efficient work under the Board of Peace’s control, US President Donald Trump said.

"We're going to be working with the United Nations very closely. We're going to bring them back. I think the United Nations has great potential, really great potential," he said during the Board of Peace’s inaugural meeting in Washington. "The Board of Peace is going to be looking over the United Nations and making sure it runs properly."

The president said that Washington was planning to provide financial support to the global organization and help modernize its infrastructure.

In his opinion, the United Nations has untapped potential, and, under due guidance and control, it can become a much more viable instrument of international politics.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to US President Donald Trump, more countries have joined it. While the Board was established to govern the enclave, its mission is expected to extend to conflicts in other parts of the world as well.