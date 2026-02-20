Europe blocks peace following Alaska summit — Russia’s former PM

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. A Ukrainian settlement would have already been achieved after the Russian-US summit in Alaska, but Europe prevented it, Russia’s former Prime Minister Sergey Stepashin said in an interview with TASS.

"[US President Donald] Trump understands [Russian President] Vladimir Putin perfectly well. There was a breakthrough in Alaska. If it hadn’t been for Europe, which has become completely brazen, I believe peace would have been achieved," he emphasized.

Putin and Trump met at Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base in Alaska on August 15, 2025. In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new chapter in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow.