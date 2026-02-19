Russian Transport Ministry take support measures for ports of Gulf of Finland

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The Russian Transport Ministry provided for engaging additional icebreakers and implemented a series of measures to support operations of ports of the Gulf of Finland, Minister Andrey Nikitin said.

"The situation is rather normal in the Gulf of Finland to date but risks of weather conditions worsening exist. With understanding that this may occur, we took relevant measures," the minister said.

A diesel-powered icebreaker already arrived in the Gulf of Finland, Nikitin noted. The ministry also requested Rosatom to provide nuclear-powered ice-breaker Siberia, he added.