BELGOROD, February 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military conducted a series of attacks in the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, utilizing 50 drones and firing more than 10 munitions, according to the regional emergency response center’s Telegram update.

In the Graivoron District, 16 drones targeted the town of Graivoron and the villages of Glotovo, Gora-Podol, Zamostye, and Pochayevo. Authorities managed to shoot down six of these drones. An FPV drone attack on a vehicle in Zamostye resulted in three injuries; two individuals - a man and a woman - were hospitalized at Belgorod City Hospital No. 2, while a third victim was treated on an outpatient basis. The attack caused damage to four private homes and an outbuilding.

Additionally, a man injured in an FPV drone explosion in Borisov District on February 18 sought medical care. He was diagnosed with barotrauma and shrapnel wounds to his face, arms, and legs. He received medical treatment but declined hospitalization.

Ukrainian forces also launched five UAVs into the Shebekino, Belgorod, and Alekseyevka districts, causing no reported harm. Meanwhile, communities in the Krasnoyarsk District were targeted with 12 munitions and 29 drones; the extent of damage is currently being assessed.