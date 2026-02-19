Deployment of Russian orbital station planned to begin in 2028 — first deputy premier

YEKATERINBURG, February 19. /TASS/. The deployment of the Russian Orbital Station (ROS), which is expected to become a key element for deep space missions, is scheduled to begin in 2028, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"And, of course, the deployment of our own orbital station, which will become a source of our national pride, is planned starting from 2028. It will become a key platform for deep space missions, including the creation of a Russian lunar base," he said during a party convention of the United Russia.

Work is currently underway in Russia on the prospective Russian orbital station (ROS). Plans have long been voiced to launch ROS into a polar orbit with an inclination of about 97 degrees. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in December 2025 that the inclination of 51.6 degrees has been approved, which is similar to that of the International Space Station (ISS).

The Russian orbital station project is to begin as part of the ISS first, with subsequent launch into an autonomous flight when the ISS project ends. The project is estimated at 608.9 billion rubles (about $7.4 billion). The future orbital outpost’s first research and energy module was scheduled to be launched into the orbit in late 2027.