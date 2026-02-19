Comet C/2024 E1 visible through telescope on approach to Earth

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Comet C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos), which made its closest approach to Earth on February 17, is visible through a telescope after sunset, Perm National Research Polytechnic University expert Evgeny Burmistrov told TASS.

"Comet C/2024 E1 is accessible for observation in both hemispheres, but it cannot be seen with the naked eye, it is too faint. Currently, its brightness is around +6.5 to +7 magnitude, so at least a good pair of binoculars with an aperture of 20-30 mm, or preferably a small telescope, will be needed," Burmistrov said.

"In early March, the comet will move into the constellation Taurus, and the most favorable conditions for observation from our latitudes will occur around March 5," he stated, advising Russians to look toward the southwestern horizon 30-60 minutes after sunset.

Discovered in March 2024 by Polish astronomer Kacper Wierzchos, the comet may be up to 10 km in size and has an emerald-green color due to dicarbon and cyanogen glowing under ultraviolet radiation.