MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. EU diplomatic chief Kaja Kallas must remember that without Russia, security in Europe cannot be guaranteed, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko stated to TASS, commenting on reports of an EU document pressing demands on Moscow over Ukraine.

"I believe that this European document with demands for Russia, if it indeed exists, once again clearly shows that with their current approach, Europeans have no place at the negotiating table for establishing a real, long-term peace. Their absence is logical. I would like to remind diplomat Kallas that it is impossible to ensure security on the European continent without Russia, the largest European country," Matviyenko said. "Security must be unified, indivisible, and equal for everyone. As our president said: 'some's security can't come at others' expense,'" she added.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told in an interview with Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin that "the authority of Ms. Kaja Kallas does not represent a 'golden age' of diplomacy for the European continent."