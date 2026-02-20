Russian forces step up strikes on Ukrainian military enterprises — General Staff

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian forces intensified strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities and supporting energy sites in response to Kiev’s terrorist attacks in 2025, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff Sergey Rudskoy said.

"Last year, in response to terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime on civilian infrastructure in Russia, the Russian Armed Forces increased the intensity of strikes using long-range precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial complex sites and energy infrastructure supporting their operations," he told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

These measures have significantly reduced Ukraine’s capabilities to produce and equip its army with weapons and military equipment, Rudskoy noted.