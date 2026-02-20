Venezuelan parliament passes law granting amnesty to political prisoners

CARACAS, February 20. /TASS/. Venezuela’s National Assembly (the country’s parliament) approved new legislation allowing the release of political prisoners convicted between January 1, 1999 and the law’s enactment in 2026.

"The Law on Amnesty for Democratic Coexistence has been passed unanimously by the deputies," Parliament Speaker Jorge Rodriguez said on the Venezolana de Television TV channel following the vote.

The initiative for a general amnesty was proposed in late January 2026 by Venezuela’s authorized President Delcy Rodriguez. The release of political prisoners is intended to promote national reconciliation, peace, and democratic reforms in the country, Rodriguez said.

The amnesty excludes individuals convicted of serious crimes against humanity, human rights violations, murder, corruption, or drug trafficking. The law will take effect once it is signed by the authorized president and published in the Official Gazette of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.