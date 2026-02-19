Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia pledge to allocate over $4 bln to support Gaza Strip

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia have announced their intention to allocate a total of $4.2 billion to finance the activities of the Board of Peace for Gaza, according to the statements by their representatives at the Board of Peace first meeting in Washington.

The United Arab Emirates has committed to allocate the largest contribution worth $1.2 billion. "Today, Mr. President the UAE announces a further $1.2 billion for supporting Gaza through the Board of Peace," UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said. He recalled that Abu Dhabi has allocated $3 billion in assistance to the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the current escalation.

According to Qatari Prime Miniser and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Doha "pledges $1 billion in support to the board of to award mission aimed at reaching a final resolution that fulfills Palestinian aspiration for the statehood and recognition and the Israeli aspiration for security and integration."

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmad al-Jubeir, in turn, reiterated his country’s commitment to "establishing a lasting and just peace in the Middle East" that will result "in two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security." He also announced the pledge to allocate $1 billion to the Board of Peace within the next few years.

Kuwait also joined the donor states pledging $1 billion to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. According to Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the money will be allocated over the next few years.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza in a ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. According to US President Donald Trump, more countries have joined it. While the Board was established under the agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the enclave, its mission is expected to extend to conflicts in other parts of the world as well.