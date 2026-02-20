Trump considers large-scale strike on Iran's nuclear targets — media

NEW YORK, February 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is considering a large-scale strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, ABC TV reported, citing a source.

According to the source, the head of the Washington administration has reviewed several response options, including a powerful strike on nuclear, military and government facilities.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that Trump was also weighing a limited strike on Iranian military and government targets to pressure Tehran into accepting a nuclear deal favorable to Washington while avoiding a full-scale attack. Officials said such a strike could be launched within days.

The report noted that the US leader has not yet made a final decision on an attack against Iran. On Thursday, Trump said he would give Iran no more than 15 days to reach an agreement.