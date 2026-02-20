Russian General Staff uses analytics to counter Ukrainian strikes deep into Russia

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces is analyzing the use of high-precision weapons by the Ukrainian armed forces to find solutions to counter enemy strikes deep into Russian territory, said Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy, Chief of the Main Operations Directorate and First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

"One of the current tasks being addressed by the Main Operations Directorate officers is analyzing the use of Western-made high-precision weapons by the Ukrainian armed forces and developing measures to increase the protection of command posts of groups of forces. Similar work is also being conducted to counter enemy strikes deep into Russian territory," he said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda.

Rudskoy noted that the Main Operations Directorate is directly involved in developing and implementing a set of measures to enhance air defense capabilities. Furthermore, Main Operations Directorate officers, in conjunction with other military command bodies, are planning strikes against the enemy. He noted that during the special military operation the Main Operations Directorate has largely contributed to the efforts to increase the effectiveness of guidance systems, improve jamming immunity of precision missiles and unmanned combat aerial vehicles, and build up their combat capabilities.