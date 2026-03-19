Attempts to bypass Hungary’s veto to affect future of entire EU — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, March 19. /TASS/. Attempts to bypass the veto that Hungary imposed on the European Union’s military loan for Ukraine will entail serious consequences for the entire community, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

The statement came in response to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who said that "objections from the single country in the EU" that blocks the financial aid to Ukraine should not be taken into account.

"No matter what the German chancellor says, European rules are clear. Allocating the 90-billion-euro loan will be possible only if these rules are openly violated. But it will entail serious consequences for the European Union’s future functioning," the MTI news agency quoted Szijjarto as saying.

In his words, the Germans "do not take no for an answer."

"But we will defend Hungary’s national interests, and no one will provide Ukraine with this military loan of 90 billion euro as long as Ukraine continues its oil blockade," Szijjarto said.

Russian oil has not flowed through the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary since January 27. Budapest retaliated by blocking a €90 billion EU "military loan" to Kiev and warning that it would obstruct any decisions from Brussels beneficial to Ukrainians. In addition to that, Hungary is also declining to approve the 20th EU sanctions package against Russia.