Increased military activity in Arctic to trigger Russian retaliation — envoy to Canada

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. Any unilateral steps to increase military activity in the Arctic will lead to retaliatory measures from Russia, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said.

"The Arctic holds a special place in our life. Russia is the largest Arctic power. We regard the northern latitudes as a territory of peace, sustainable development and cooperation. We are convinced that they must remain a space of low tension and constructive development in the interests of all Arctic states. It is for this reason that the efforts of certain countries to militarize the High North are regrettable," the diplomat said, speaking at a reception at the embassy to mark Russia Day. "Such a course does not contribute to strengthening security. Any unilateral military build-up inevitably generates reciprocal steps," Stepanov warned.

He emphasized that Russia does not seek confrontation and is ready for cooperation in developing transport routes, ensuring the safety of navigation, protecting the environment and preserving the way of life of Indigenous communities.

"We hope that, in time, the Arctic Council will return to its role as the key coordinating mechanism for the region," the ambassador added.

The reception in honor of Russia Day was attended by more than 150 guests from 45 countries, including ambassadors and diplomats from more than 40 states. Among those present were rectors of Russian Orthodox Church Outside Russia (ROCOR) parishes, as well as representatives of the business and academic communities.